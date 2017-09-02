FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
meghan markle lisa rinna Lonzo Ball luke bryan nick viall Jordyn Woods michael strahan kendall jenner drew barrymore Drew Scott Mahershala Ali Bobby Brown Cyn Santana corinne olympios Michael Nance ellen degeneres Caitriona Balfe stephen king kim kardashian scott disick kenya moore Kit Harington Austin Forsyth
Home » TV Shows

Is Meghan Markle Going To Leave TV Show Suits?

Serene Hughes Posted On 09/02/2017
0
77 Views
0


usweekly.com

There’s nothing like a whirlwind romance with a royal to really increase your celebrity and social capital. Actress Meghan Markle has definitely discovered this, in light of her increasingly serious relationship with Prince Harry.

Markle is most well known for her role as Rachel Zane, a law student, on the USA network’s show Suits which is in its sixth season. While the show does fairly well on the network, many people who follow celebrity news had zero clue who Markle was when pics of her and Prince Harry surfaced. As such, she has had to adjust to the onslaught of interest and complete loss of personal privacy since their relationship was revealed.

This leads some to speculate on whether she’ll actually return to the set of Suits for the seventh season. The 36-year-old has already signed a contract for the season but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll do the entire season or even be used in essential storylines as much as before.

An insider added that most on the set think she will opt to not come back, or at least, not full time. “If Meghan decides not to come back, the show will still keep going if everyone else signs on. She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

Interestingly enough, Markle won’t be the first to leave the show if this happens. Veteran actress Gina Torres, who played the managing partner and boss, Jessica Pearson, on the show didn’t sign on to come back after last season. Some think that has to do with the way the two male characters are written in relation to how the women are. If Markle follows suit, it may not be for the reason some would assume.

Advertisement

It is unknown if Markle will completely abandon her acting career in favor of her other work, she’s also an international ambassador, or if she’ll manage to juggle all of her passions while being the proud partner of Prince Harry. There have been recent rumblings that the two will likely get married sometime soon.

Post Views: 77

Read more about meghan markle prince harry royal family suits

Advertisement

You may also like
Meghan Markle Ready To Meet The Queen? Prince Harry And His Lady Love Spotted In London Amid Engagement Rumors
09/02/2017
Kate Middleton Hopes To Be Pregnant With Her Third Baby At The Same Time As Pippa
09/02/2017
Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years Following Her Death — Last Words Revealed
08/31/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *