Entertainment

Is Megan Fox Planning To Have More Kids? The #BoyMom Reveals If More Babies Are In Her Future

Serene Hughes Posted On 11/12/2017
327 Views
Business Insider

Megan Fox has had three children in less than 5 years. That’s a lot to manage even for a person who can afford to hire help.

Fox has Noah, 5, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 15 months. Fox was recently asked if she and husband Brian Austin Green are planning on adding any more kids into the mix. Green also has an older son, Kassius, 15, from a previous relationship.

Is another baby on the horizon? Possibly a girl?

Fox revealed that none of her children were actually planned so she can’t really say for sure if she’s done. But she does speak to the hectic and draining sides of motherhood.

“My body is barely holding itself together. It’s, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

Fox also spoke about the temperaments and dispositions of her children and how managing all of those, especially as they are so young and constantly evolving, can be difficult. She says that the youngest, Journey, is very even-tempered and calm, while the older two, Noah and Bodhi, are always fighting.

“You can’t have forks, forks are weapons… they’re always trying to kill each other, and it’s so stressful ’cause the baby gets stressed out ’cause he doesn’t understand what’s going on.”

Fox’s third pregnancy actually came on the heels of what was almost a divorce from her husband. In fact, she filed for divorce in August of 2015, the two reconciled and she was pregnant with Journey just a few months later.

She gave her husband and baby daddy a shoutout for Man Crush Monday with this throwback Instagram post.

So it’s not known whether or not the two will have any more kids. But it does seem like they have strengthened their relationship. Recently, Green went on the record by explaining that marriages are hard and they take work. It’s understanding the tenor of life changes with careers, children, personal growing pains and so much more. Having the maturity to realize that you prioritize what matters to you by actively giving it your energy is a necessary component to making a relationship work.

