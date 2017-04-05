Is Mama June Putting Her Kids On A Diet? The Mother Of Two Wants To Keep Her Kids Trim

Mama June Shannon lost a whopping 300 pounds while filming the reality TV series From Not to Hot.

Not only did she learn how to eat healthy foods and adopt a new workout plan, but she spent $75,000 on surgery.

The 37-year-old reality star revealed to People Magazine she does not want her two children, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo, to suffer a similar fate.

Shannon said, “I don’t want them to go through what I went through in school or with surgery.”

The reality star said she has seen her kids lose and gain weight, and frankly, she doesn’t want them to end up like her at 460 lbs. She said, “Who would want that?”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said she worries about her children’s health but on the other hand, she won’t force them to eat salads all the time.

Mama June has two other children, Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, 20, and Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardell, 22. The two young sisters have been encouraging June by throwing out the cupcakes in the house as well as helping June with her trainer Kenya Crooks.

Ironically, the entire time Mama June is working out to get the bodyfat off, the young sisters are enjoying all of the sultry foods that the 37-year-old has been avoiding like potato chips, pie, and barbecue.

June isn’t the only one who has been dealing with the doctor’s order lately. Honey Boo Boo was told she needed to cut out the junk food as well, which did not get a good reaction from the 11-year-old girl. Honey Boo Boo said she loved her curves.

Just this morning, June and Honey Boo Boo went on the talk show Good Morning America. The child said her mother has been bringing home a lot of healthy food for her to try.

We’ll see how things work out with the infamous reality TV family.