Is Mama June Already Gaining All The Weight Back?

This time it’s not a fat suit! As fans of the reality TV show Mama June: From Not To Hot already know, Honey Boo Boo’s mother, Mama June Shannon has managed to drop over 300 pounds and become a size 4 after a lot of exercising, dieting and surgery.

But now, just as few days after she revealed her radical transformation the woman was spotted out and about and it looks like some of the weight is back already! Is Mama June not being careful about keeping fit?

The reality TV star spent over $75,000 on her extreme makeover and after finally achieving her goal and fitting into her red revenge dress, Mama June Shannon looks like she may be rapidly putting some of that weight back. Was it all in vain?

Just weeks after her big reveal, the star was spotted in Manhattan and a smaller version of her turkey neck was back in place. Her daughter Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo was alongside her mother during the outing.

Some may say that she still looks good compared to the very beginning when she started the show but considering that Mama June herself admitted to cheating on her diet in the last few weeks, it’s very probable that she returned to her bad eating habits after wrapping up filming.

“The last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet,” Mama June stated and Alana shouted at her: “We’re sitting over here being so supportive and you’re sitting here lying straight to our faces!”

Do you think Mama June will be able to maintain her new looks?