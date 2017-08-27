FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Is Love And Hip Hop Star Yandy Smith Pregnant?

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/27/2017
YandySource: BET

Yandy Smith was spotted at a recent event and the sighting sparked pregnancy rumors instantly. The “Love and Hip Hop” star took to social media to address what was being said.

Smith posted a photo of herself, with a flat stomach, along with a caption that read: “Wait…What…huh? Stop it ”

The denial comes after fans commented things like “congratulations on the new baby..mendeecees will be so happy” and “You always make beautiful babies. More children are always a blessing” after seeing the snapshot below.

🤔Is that #YandySmith with a baby bump??? 😆 Them conjugal visits been paying off💪🏾😆 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on

The 36-year-old is most likely keeping busy being a mother to her young children and taping for the next season of “Love and Hip Hop” while waiting for her husband, Mendeecees Harris to serve his 8-year prison sentence.

It has been said that Harris will be getting released early after serving time for cocaine and heroin trafficking between New York City and Rochester. It turns out that a federal judge has denied the request.

Mendeecees appeal was based on the fact that he was merely transporting the goods between places and not selling them, but the judge finds him just as guilty as the other people involved.

Wait…What…huh? Stop it ✋🏽

A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) on

The 38-year-old supported his case by actions of forfeiting the money that he’s earned from appearances and his time on the show in addition to stating that he will have a job starring in the show when he gets released.

The father still had no luck convincing them for an early release. Either way, Yandy will be staying by his side.

Much of Yandy’s story line included that the two weren’t actually legally married although they had the biggest wedding in VH1 history. Sources say that it was a calculated move so the government wouldn’t be able to move in on any of the assets Yandy gained while she’s been with Harris.

People close to the couple claim that they’re legally married now. Do you think the two have officially wed?

