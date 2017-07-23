Is ‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Scrapp Deleon Being Released Early?

Viewers were charmed by Scrapp Deleon’s pearly white smile, charming personality, and beautiful hair last season on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” before he was sent to do his 6-year bid on trafficking marijuana.

The loss was devastating to watch as he was forced to say goodbye to his brother (Sas Deleon), mother (Karen King), ex-girlfriend Tommie), but most of all his son that he shared with ex-co-star Tiarra Becca; however, it seems as though the rapper may be getting out of prison earlier than expected.

Fameolous reported that VH1 is looking to sign on Scrapp Deleon back on for season 7 of the show. The rumor did seem like a long shot, up until Karen King made a very important announcement via Instagram.

The mother of Scrapp and Sas is the one responsible for hooking up Scrap and Tommie in the first place. The relationship not only failed, but Tommie and Karen have been at odds on social media and in real life as seen on the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reunion.

Now KK wants to find her son a new woman to love.

In the post, mama Karen revealed that she has been working with lawyers to create a competition where Scrapp can find his one true love.

In the caption of the post, King gave out an email so any “grown woman” who feels that she could be a match for Scrapp can sign up to keep updated on the 20 city tour.

The perks of competing are not too shabby. The women included will get makeovers, attend dinner parties, and go jet skiing.

Although the fashionable glam-ma is keeping mum on whether or not her son is getting out early, it would be pretty weird to do all of this without Scrapp being physically there.

The only change that Deleon’s future queen would have to adjust to is that the star’s long mane has been chopped off!

Would you sign up to date Scrapp? Do you think he’s getting out early?