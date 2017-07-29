Is Lil Scrappy Finally Moving On From Bambi With Baby Mama Erica Dixon? – The Two Spark Romance Rumors With Romantic Gettaway

Love and Hip Hop star Lil Scrappy has been getting over his former fiancee Bambi Benson, and now it looks like he may be ready for a new beginning with his baby mama Erica Dixon. The two were spotted on a hot vacation in Punta Cana!

Yesterday, July 28, Lil Scrappy was caught by the paparazzi with Erica Dixon on an exotic vacation.

The two are parents to 12-year-old daughter Emani Richardson.

Scrappy and Erica looked cozy and like they were enjoying each other’s company as they stopped to grab a bite while sightseeing.

Their getaway comes just a few weeks after Scrappy’s ex-fiancee Bambi Benson claimed he was still obsessed with her and she even posted many texts and emails proving he has been begging her to take him back.

Bambi stated she has decided to block her ex and move on from their failed relationship.

Not long after, Scrappy took to social media to claim he is a hopeless romantic without revealing the context of his statement.

Does that mean Erica is the one he’s been getting romantic with?

Fans are very confused about what is actually happening.

Are the co-parents on a fun trip with their daughter or are they on a lovers’ retreat?

‘For everyone who says men always return to the BM. What planet are you living on? Maybe it is a family vacation with Emani?’ one user commented.

Others claimed they knew Scrappy and Erica would get back together eventually only to start disagreements with other fans who think that is not the case.

Scrappy and Bambi officially ended their engagement at the end of last year after the rapper was caught enjoying alcohol and strip clubs with tons of naked ladies.

There was even a video of Scrappy flirting with a hot blonde girl who called him pretty in front of his crew.

The scandal, among other issues, prevented the two from ever making it down the aisle.

What do you think of Scrappy and Erica’s exotic getaway? Is the rapper finally moving on from Bambi with Erica?