Is Kylie Jenner Finally Confirming Her Pregnancy News?

Weeks of tabloid headlines have alleged that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, but the 20-year-old reality star has yet to confirm the reports. Could her latest Instagram post be a hint that the Lip Kit mogul is about to verify the pregnancy news with an elaborate photo shoot and gender reveal?

Fans are anxiously waiting for a look at Jenner’s baby bump, and they might soon get their chance with a revealing Beyoncé-style photo. Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities of her generation, and she thrives for publicity, so it makes sense that she would make her official pregnancy announcement an event that would cash in on the public’s obsession with her.

So why is there speculation that these pictures are on the way? New reports have let fans in on what Jenner’s strategy is for the big announcement, and it all started with a cryptic Instagram post.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

As E! News reports, the latest pic the Life of Kylie star posted on social media is a close-up of her freshly manicured hand with her fingers wrapped in pink diamond butterflies. The significance of butterflies is great for Jenner and Scott, with each of them sporting matching butterfly tattoos, plus he has a hit song titled The Butterfly Effect. Added to the photo was the caption, “Shoot day, “and many are convinced that was a hint the expectant parents were taking special pictures together.

The question now is, why is it taking Jenner so long to announce her pregnancy? She is reportedly due in just three months, so the woman who lives her life on social media has gone to great lengths to keep the secret that everyone already knows.

morning 💞 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The most popular theory on social media is that her mom Kris Jenner encouraged her to wait until after filming the pregnancy spin-off special and Life of Kylie is picked up for another season.

Using her pregnancy as leverage to renew a show would be a calculating move, but not anything that fans wouldn’t expect from the notorious momager. One thing is for sure, Kylie Jenner is stringing fans along, with so many waiting breathlessly for a look at the expectant mom.

Ultimately, it’s the fame the family wants, and they surely have it.