Is Kourtney Kardashian Dating Sean Comb’s Son Quincy Brown?

It looks like reality star Kourtney Kardashian and P. Diddy’s son Quincy Brown might be dating.

Last night, the couple was spotted having dinner together at a celebrity favorite, Craig’s, in West Hollywood.

After their dinner, reporters for TMZ asked the Kardashian sister about Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi commercial which was canceled earlier in the day. Kourtney didn’t have much to say while heading to the car with Quincy, who is 25-years-old.

Kourtney has been exercising her options recently. In the past few months, the reality TV star was caught enjoying the company of much younger celebrities like Justin Bieber and model Younes Bendjima.

A source told People Magazine: The Bieb’s and Kourtney “hung out together with friends but didn’t spend the night together. Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Another source claimed Kourtney and Scott are not back together and aren’t even trying to make things work again. The source went on to explain that Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her number one priority at the moment. Allegedly, she is not interested in relationships.

The insider commented on Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, saying “He has toned down his partying and has done a really good job of staying in control.”

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott admitted he still calls his former partner the “love of his life” and he regularly features on the E! reality show.

Kourtney has other turmoil in her life right now, on the latest episode of her reality TV show, she opened up to her former step-father about the difficulty of his transition to Caitlyn Jenner.