Is Kim Kardashian Threatening Blac Chyna With Legal Papers?

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/12/2017
Kim and BlacSource: EOnline.com

Blac Chyna’s neverending drama with Rob Kardashian has just gone into an unfamiliar territory, perhaps one where she shouldn’t have! There are reports that Kim is not going to help the former dancer as she apparently breached the stipulations outlined in her contract.

In a report by the ABC News, Kim gave an interesting response when the hosts were talking about her brother’s unreal social media outburst.

The reality star reportedly just sent the non-disclosure agreement that Blac Chyna signed to appear on the family’s reality TV show.

Not only did she have to sign a deal to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but she also had to agree with stipulations related to their spin-off show, Rob & Chyna.

The NDA highlights the following, “Chyna shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian/Jenner/Disick/West Family. As well as their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances, or employees.”

Some say that the reality star sent the non-disclosure agreement to Blac Chyna as a way to say that Kim is not on her side, while others are claiming that the wife of Kanye is merely trying to protect her brand.

People Magazine recently declared that not a single Kardashian has personally reached out to Blac Chyna since the entire situation took place. Aside from this sneaky and subtle legal response, Kim continues to stay hush-hush regarding the Blac and Rob drama. What do our readers think at CI? Is she sending a subtle jab at Chyna or is she merely guarding the interests of her company and brand?

