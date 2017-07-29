Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson? – Report Says She Has A Baby Bump In New Photo!

Are Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson expecting a child? According to new reports, the reality TV star may be pregnant judging by what looks like a baby bump.

It seems like Kim is not the only Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who can stir up some baby rumors.

Her younger sister, Khloe became the center of the latest Kardashian baby drama as MediaTakeOut claimed that she ‘kinda sorta’ had a baby bump while shopping at Reformation in Los Angeles.

The star wore a pair of high-waisted jeans, and the publication dared to claim the reality star had put on a few pounds.

But is Khloe really pregnant?

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, it might as well be a baby bump as the star is not using any contraception with her basketball player boyfriend.

She and Tristan are just ‘seeing where it goes,’ and we know Khloe is really into Thompson so she would love a new addition to the family.

Seeing how the couple is not worried about an accidental pregnancy, there are going to be plenty of chances for them to become parents even if that is not the case right now.

Khloe and Tristan have also been spotted house hunting together.

However, one insider revealed that the lovebirds are not looking for a family home, but the man wants to rent a place so he could have his own crash pad when he comes to visit Khloe.

It is safe to say the two are relationship goals.

Not to mention that Tristan even stuck up for his significant other when she was bullied online following the release of O.J. Simpson.

After The Juice had been granted parole on July 20, trolls started teasing Khloe over the long-standing rumor that he is her real biological father.

We wonder what Tristan will do about those who slammed Khloe for allegedly putting on a few pounds!

Knight in shining armor to the rescue!

Do you believe Khloe is really pregnant or is this just another groundless rumor?