Is Khloe Kardashian Fighting With Kris Jenner? She Worries Kylie Is Her Mom’s Favorite

Kriss Jenner is proud of all her daughters but is she playing favorited with cosmetics mogul Kylie? Check out how Khloe is feeling about Kylie being her mom’s new golden child.

Building a cosmetics empire until the age of 20 is a huge deal, and Kylie has just managed to do that as her lip kit has sold $420 million worth of products in just a year and a half.

20 ⭐️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

This story appeared n August 9 along with a cover photo that was showing Ky and her proud mother, Kris Jenner.

That caused Khloe Kardashian to remark that ‘We are dead to her now,’ referring to her other siblings.

‘Khloe was joking when she commented, but underneath all that, there’s some truth to her feelings. There has always been competition between the girls for their mom’s attention,’ a source said.

Sometimes it seems that Kris plays favorites or at least it seems that way to Khloe, according to the source.

The momager has helped all of her kids with their ventures, and it turns out Kylie hit the jackpot with the perfect product for her fans.

This has Khloe feeling a little competitive that her sister just turned 20 on August 10 and is already nearly halfway to being a billionaire!

The source added that ‘She’s super proud of Kylie, but she does worry that she is her mom’s favorite now. It’s hard to see her little sister build this empire so quickly, and get so much praise from her mom.’

‘Khloe wants to be a mogul too, and she’s doing great with Good American, but the numbers don’t lie. It’s Kylie that’s really killing it right now. And success is what Kris celebrates, so it’s not hard to see why Khloe would be feeling a little envious,’ the insider continued.

Advertisement

According to the magazine, if sales continue at the current pace, Kylie Cosmetics which was founded and helmed by Kylie is on its track to becoming beauty’s next billion-dollar baby by 2022. Well, it’s no wonder that Kris is giving Kylie’s business so much attention these days!