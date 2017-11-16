FREE NEWSLETTER
Is Kenya Moore Trying To Get Pregnant To Secure A Spot On ‘RHOA’ Season 11?

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/16/2017
Kenya MooreSource: Entertainment Tonight

Kenya Moore is losing her appeal to Bravo with each day that passes because of her refusal to show her husband on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The network is reportedly getting so bored with her that they’ve been considering firing her from the Sunday night hit altogether. Sources say that the 46-year-old is scrambling to find a way to keep her peach and she may have just come up with a brilliant idea.

The Queen of Twirl was spotted leaving an IVF clinic in the islands on November 16. The newlywed allegedly wants to conceive as soon as possible which is not easy for her age.

If you’ve been watching the show, you would know that it’s been Kenya’s fantasy to marry and have children. It just so happens that her getting pregnant may also be a way to save her from getting the boot.

An insider told Radar Online that: “Her hope is that a potential pregnancy announcement would lure RHOA producers to pick up her contract option for season 11.”

This comes after Kenya surprised everyone, including Bravo, by tying the knot to Marc Daly in a secret ceremony. To top things off, she’s refused to let Daly appear on the series.

A person close to the situation revealed: “Kenya is the first Real Housewife in the history of the format to hide their spouse from the show. Even though Bravo execs were left in the dark about her nuptials, they made multiple efforts to accommodate Kenya throughout taping in the hopes that she would introduce her husband on-camera when she felt comfortable.”

A rep for Moore made a statement that claimed Kenya would never use a pregnancy to keep a spot on the show.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Kenya found a gimmick to secure her spot because other reality stars do it all the time.

Do you think that Bravo will ask Moore to come back for season 11?

