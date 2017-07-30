Is Kelly Ripa Responsible For Driving Away Her ‘Live’ Co-Hosts?

Kelly Ripa is always on the lookout for who the next person is that should join her on “Live.” Although the hostess appears to be all jokes and smiles on camera, she is rumored to be a diva behind the camera.

Sources say that ever since Regis Philbin left “Live with Regis and Kelly,” Ripa has been a controlling and bossy — even going as far as purposely getting rid of some of the potential permanent co-hosts that have appeared on the show.

The news would be hard to believe up until Kelly showed her true colors when Michael Strahan announced that he was leaving the show for his other ventures.

Yes, it was true that she should have known before the general public, but instead of staying and talking it out with producers the former soap opera star decided to famously boycott the show, leaving them to bring in emergency hosts.

The move was less about the “respect” that she claimed it to be and more about her ego and passion to be in charge of everything that goes down on the morning talk show.

Insiders say Strahan was genuinely upset that she made what was supposed to be a happy and defining moment of his career to a media story about her “temper tantrum.”

The source also claimed that Ripa’s recent hint at eventually leaving “Live” was due to her feeling that she’s had a loss of control.

Ryan Seacrest has been in talks to host live without Kelly Ripa but his new gig at hosting the “American Idol” reboot may conflict with that.

Ryan and Kelly allegedly got off to a bumpy start because she didn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation due to Seacrest being in talks to return to “Idol.”

Advertisement

Now that the news was confirmed, Kelly Ripa may be eyeing other people to replace Seacrest.