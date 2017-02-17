Is Kate Middleton Pregnant With Twins?

Kate Middleton, also known as Duchess Kate, is pregnant with twins, according to one of her old pal, Jessica Hay. Like Beyonce and Jay Z, George and Amal Clooney – the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge are expecting twins and Hay even revealed the genders of the babies. Princess Kate’s longtime friend, Jessica Hay, spoke to a British publication where she had a lot to say about the happy couple. According to the source, there is a reason why Duchess Kate has been beaming lately.

Advertisement

She recently discovered that she was going to be a mother again. Prince William is said to be thrilled by the news because deep in his heart he always wanted a big family – he dreamed of being a proud father to least six children.

The spy said he knows how difficult the two first pregnancies were for his wife, so he did not have the courage to ask her to have more children.

Another reason Prince William was quiet about his desire to give Prince George, 4, and Prince Charlotte, who is almost two years old a sibling is the fact that when he first met Kate, she made it clear that she wanted only two children.

However, all of that has changed since welcoming her bundle of joys into the world. Duchess fell in love with her children and realized she wanted more. The spy explained: “The perfect amount of time has passed for another pregnancy. The children will all be close in age, but not so close that [Kate] hasn’t bonded with them as small babies.”

Advertisement

According to the whispers, the Royals are expecting twin girls.