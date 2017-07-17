Is Kate Middleton Going To Have More Babies?

Is Kate Middleton thinking about having more babies? It may be the case, as the Duchess Of Cambridge talked about children once again in Warsaw, Poland, where the mother-of-two was attending an event that serves as a workshop for digital and tech start-ups.

Kate was joined by Prince William at The Heart where she was given several toys, including a couple of cuddly products for her infant children.

If there is one thing we know for sure, it’s that the Royal Family certainly gets its fair share of gifts from their acquaintances as well as their friends.

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge arrive to meet young entrepreneurs during a reception at the Heart, Spire Building in Warsaw, on day one of their royal tour. A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Princess Diana famously was given hundred of gifts at her baby shower.

The Princess of Wales had to send out hundreds and hundreds of thank-you letters to everyone who gave her a present.

Kate Middleton is no exception, the Duchess of Cambridge is still receiving gifts catered to her infant children.

While Kate was talking to attendees at The Heart, the royal family member joked, “we will just have to have more babies!”

Although it appeared that she was just kidding, we can’t help but speculate on the possibility of the woman having more children.

Some of the gifts included toys from the company Whisbear, whose products are designed to comfort newborns by replicating sounds of the womb to soothe their cries.

The Duchess was also given a T-shirt that read, “Imperfect,” across the front of the product because of the company’s message to encourage mothers not to worry about living up to exceedingly high expectations as a new mom.

In case you’re wondering what the couple is up to lately, they just kicked off their summer tour of Poland and Germany alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The trip is the pair’s first visit to the country together, and it makes it the third royal tour for Princes George and the second for little Charlotte.