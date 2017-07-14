FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ariel winter kendall jenner kanye west blac chyna caitlyn jenner t.i. amber rose Nelsan Ellis rihanna rob kardashian bernice burgos kristen stewart Nas blake shelton carmelo anthony drake Jasmine Washington tameka cottle beyonce kandi burruss tamron hall kailyn lowry kelly ripa
Home » Entertainment

Is Karrueche Tran A Single Lady Again After Quavo And Chris Brown Mess

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/14/2017
2
6.6K Views
3


Karrueche TranSource: EnStarz.com

It looks like Karrueche Tran and Quavo’s fling may be over! According to the website, Bossip, the couple has “grown apart.” The initial report stated there are a few reasons for why the actress and the member of Migos have split.

The downfall apparently started due to classic political reasons.

Karrueche was advised by her friends and managers to avoid getting hitched so she can focus on her career, while Migos was told to stay away from Tran due to her being the ex of singer Chris Brown.

A source told the site, “he didn’t care about Chris. That’s what Karrueche liked about him. There are a lot of men who are interested in her, but not many who want to deal with taking that interest public – mostly because of Chris.”

with a cherry on top.

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Karrueche initially liked the way Quavo didn’t care about Chris or any of the politics that come with dating the model. However, that all came to a halt after she learned of a rumor that he fought with Breezy and his crew outside of a video screening event after the BET Awards.

A source added, “she’s focused on her career right now and doesn’t have time for drama. She’s so over drama.”

And isn’t that what every drama-crazed girl says?

Every girl is not about that drama, but they can’t help but date the most drama-inducing people on earth, like Chris Brown, who is known for pushing women down stairs.

Advertisement

Although it seems their relationship is over for sure based on these reports, another insider added that it’s possible a reconciliation is in the future. The insider added, “it may not be done-done, but it seems like she’s fallen back for now.”

Post Views: 6,591

Read more about chris brown karrueche tran

Advertisement

You may also like
Karrueche Tran And BFF Christina Milian Have Fun In Miami Amid Pregnancy Rumors Surrounding ‘Claws’ Actress
07/13/2017
Chris Brown, Who? Rihanna And Hassan Jameel Cannot Get Enough Of Each Other
07/10/2017
Karrueche Tran And Quavo Apparently Did Not Split – Message About His New Ride Confused Some
07/09/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Annie davis
07/15/2017 at 4:58 pm
Reply

No one believe her but they rather believe her than to think Chris not do what she said. That is why she did this because she was counting on Chris past behavior so people’s would say if karreuche said it it much be truth. Not thinking about her reason for during it. This girl and her team are always trying to bring Chris down to bring karreuche up. That are there gold.


Moyesha
07/15/2017 at 1:14 pm
Reply

U guys are a mess because u knw this b***h is a attention seeker and a liar,I women who degrade men and prey on their successful to gain theirs ,this ***** is a gold digger…did u saw any proof that Chris pushed her down the stars????let me think hell no…if I were Chris I’ll sue her and sue u…


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *