Is Karrueche Tran A Single Lady Again After Quavo And Chris Brown Mess

It looks like Karrueche Tran and Quavo’s fling may be over! According to the website, Bossip, the couple has “grown apart.” The initial report stated there are a few reasons for why the actress and the member of Migos have split.

The downfall apparently started due to classic political reasons.

Karrueche was advised by her friends and managers to avoid getting hitched so she can focus on her career, while Migos was told to stay away from Tran due to her being the ex of singer Chris Brown.

A source told the site, “he didn’t care about Chris. That’s what Karrueche liked about him. There are a lot of men who are interested in her, but not many who want to deal with taking that interest public – mostly because of Chris.”

Karrueche initially liked the way Quavo didn’t care about Chris or any of the politics that come with dating the model. However, that all came to a halt after she learned of a rumor that he fought with Breezy and his crew outside of a video screening event after the BET Awards.

A source added, “she’s focused on her career right now and doesn’t have time for drama. She’s so over drama.”

And isn’t that what every drama-crazed girl says?

Every girl is not about that drama, but they can’t help but date the most drama-inducing people on earth, like Chris Brown, who is known for pushing women down stairs.

Although it seems their relationship is over for sure based on these reports, another insider added that it’s possible a reconciliation is in the future. The insider added, “it may not be done-done, but it seems like she’s fallen back for now.”