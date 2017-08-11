Is Kailyn Lowry Taking Baby Daddy Lopez To Court Over Custody And Child Support Issues?

Kailyn Lowry revealed whether or not her third baby daddy is on the birth certificate! As fans of Teen Mom may remember, the reality TV star has fought with both Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin over the years regarding the custody of the boys or paying child support.

But now that Chris Lopez is also part of the baby daddy list, Kailyn thinks it’s better if they just co-parent the newborn without too much drama.

The woman explained that they are yet to come up with a schedule in regards to parenting the infant who doesn’t even have a name.

For now, the baby boy will naturally stay in Lowry’s care, but she told Lopez that he could come see him whenever he wants.

As for child support, the mother of three is ‘not even thinking about it’ – for now.

According to Lowry, she did list Chris on the birth certificate despite their rocky relationship; after all, he is the baby’s dad, so it’s only natural to do so!

Lopez’s involvement in his son’s life had been in the air but considering that he showed up to the hospital, it looks like he wants to help out with raising him after all.

Kailyn Lowry gave birth at around 3 A.M. on August 5 after a surprisingly short and easy labor.

On August 7, the woman was spotted leaving the hospital with Lopez and baby Lo in tow.

Do you believe Chris Lopez will continue to play a major role in the child’s life or will he abandon them again?