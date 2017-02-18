Is Kailyn Lowry Denies Being Pregnant With Her Third Baby

Rumor has it, Kailyn Lowry is expecting another baby with her third baby daddy.

Advertisement

Teen Mom 2 star, Lowry has decided to see her alleged third pregnancy as a positive and an opportunity to learn from her own mistakes.

“Remember that life’s greatest lessons are usually learned at the worst times and from the worst mistakes,” 24 year old Lowry posted on Instagram.

Followers thought the cryptic post referred to the fact that she is pregnant for the third time and some asked: “Is this your pregnancy announcement?”

It was presumed that Lowry was pregnant when a photoshopped image surfaced of her holding a pregnancy test.

Furthermore, rumors were reinforced when she appeared on two Teen Mom after shows sporting what looked like a baby bump. Despite that, Lowry denied being pregnant again.

“Anyone else think Kail looks pregnant?” one user tweeted during the live special, while another asked, “Why does Kail look pregnant?”

Kailyn Lowry however, explained that although she was not expecting, she “did put on a little weight.”

According to reports, when asked if she was pregnant with her third baby, Lowry simply answered “No.”

Furthermore, a source recently confirmed Lowry has been dating the mystery man her ex-husband Javi Marroquin caught in his home.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,’” Marroquin said.

Advertisement

“We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”