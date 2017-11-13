FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Is Justin Bieber Upset That The Weeknd Dates His Ex, Yovanna Ventura?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/13/2017
Is Justin Bieber Upset That The Weeknd Dates His Ex, Yovanna VenturaSource: youtube.com

After splitting from Selena Gomez, The Weeknd is allegedly dating Yovanna Venture, Justin Bieber’s ex. Fans are wondering if The Weeknd is doing this to get revenge on Justin and if Justin is upset about the whole situation.

According to an insider, Justin is not bothered by this at all.

‘Justin couldn’t care less about The Weeknd dating Yovanna,’ the insider confessed to HollywoodLife.

 

It seems that he has something better to do instead of worrying about The Weeknd’s alleged romance with his ex.

‘Justin’s got his eye on the prize, which of course, is Selena,’ the same insider said.

‘Justin is determined not to make the same mistakes that he’s made in the past, so he’s reigning in any insecurities and keeping his jealousy in check.’

The source adds that this time, ‘Justin is also allowing Selena to set the pace when it comes to their relationship, instead of strong-arming her as he’s done previously.’

Also, ‘Justin’s so grateful to be given another shot at dating Selena, and he’s doing everything in his power not to mess it up.’

Justin is also said to be thinking that ‘it’s serendipitous that Selena’s come back to him at the time he’s decided to take a career break.’

 

The source shares, ‘because it means he can focus on her and they can spend some real quality time together. Selena is the love of his life and Justin is determined not to let her slip through his fingers yet again.’

The Weeknd was photographed with Yovanna at French Montana’s birthday party on November 9.

An insider told Us Weekly, ‘The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night. They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her, and everywhere they went they held hands.’

The Weeknd was seen stepping out again with her.  They were spotted in the backseat of an SUV with the Miami native.

