Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Jeremy Vuolo’s Wife Seen In Pants With Possible Baby Bump

A favorite pastime for the Duggar daughters and their fans is to speculate over who may be pregnant. This time around, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is in the hot seat as many wonder about the current status of her uterus. Jinger was recently spotted wearing pants again and fans are pretty sure the newlywed Duggar is sporting a baby bump already.

Jinger and Jeremy have been married since November 2016. In Duggar time, that makes them several months overdue for a pregnancy announcement.

That’s where this picture comes in. Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself and his wife Jinger on Instagram late last night. The caption indicates that the pair were enjoying some time together at the Border Town Flea Market in Laredo, Texas but that’s not what fans are talking about.

A good time w/ my lady at the Border Town Flea. That heat'll getcha! ☀️🔥 A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Instead, they are scrutinizing Jinger Duggar’s midsection for any signs that she might finally be with child. Jinger is seen in the photo wearing pants again. That alone is reason enough for Duggar fans to start talking, considering that Jinger is the only Duggar daughter that is even allowed to rock pants in public at all.

Fans speculated about whether Jinger might be pregnant in the photo based on the position of her hands and the way her t-shirt was resting. Admittedly, there is a bit of a “bump” under her shirt but that could be due to a lot of things like a big lunch or maybe she just didn’t pull the shirt tight against her stomach to keep fans from starting more pregnancy rumors.

It’s no secret that the Duggars would be really excited if Jinger made a pregnancy announcement and Counting On fans would be excited too. After all, the Quiverfull movement is all about big families and lots of babies.

Me and my hazel-eyed girl 😉 @jingervuolo A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

So far, the Jinger Duggar pregnancy rumors are just that – rumors. However, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Jeremy and Jinger do announce a pregnancy as Season 4 of Counting on airs. They did get married last fall, after all.

There has already been another Duggar wedding in the time since theirs with Joy-Anna marrying Austin Forsyth over Memorial Weekend. Joy-Anna has already said she can’t wait to start working on her own family. Now it looks like Jinger and Joy-Anna might be in a race to see who gives Jim Bob and Michelle their next grandchild.

In the meantime, Jeremy and Jinger seem to just be enjoying all of the things that married life brings them. For them, that means access to social media and no longer having to be chaperoned on dates in addition to the excitement of baby making.