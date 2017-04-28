FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
megyn kelly kelly ripa lisa rinna michael strahan rita ora heather morris simon cowell kate walsh bill o'reilly Mark Consuelos jessica lange Caitriona Balfe Katie Couric David Duchovny aubrey joseph donald trump alison sweeney carson daly Darrell Sheets savannah guthrie ludacris
Home » TV Shows

Is Jersey Shore Reunion In The Works – The Situation Says Maybe!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/28/2017
0
176 Views
0


Jersey Shore Cast And CrewSource: TheHollywoodGossip

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed to E! a Jersey Shore reunion may come to fruition!

When the network caught up with the former reality TV star, he said, “I would definitely be into it. I’d be excited to see the whole gang again.”

“It quite possibly could be in the process. I mean, seriously. I mean, knock on wood, I believe that it’s more than rumors. I did get a phone call to say, ‘can you do it?’ ‘I’m ready.’ Like I said, I don’t know exactly what it was, but I knew it was something on that topic.”

Most of the fans of the show likely miss the onscreen antics and drama the cast created for the show, which ran for six seasons from the period of 2009 until 2012, but Mike mostly misses the simpler things about the New Jersey Shore.

He said the whole area brings back a lot of nostalgia for him, including the food, the sound of the birds, the waves and the blue sky.

He went on to say MTV, the whole cast and crew “have a huge place in (his) heart.”

At the premiere of Fire Island, Logo’s new reality series, several members of the Jersey Shore cast said they would definitely be interested in a revival of the famous show.

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley said a nice vacation together would be great, but nothing over two weeks because according to her, “they would end up killing each other.”

Vinny Guadagnino, the man who popularized the Vinny haircut during the show’s reign on air, said jokingly that he would do anything to entertain people as long as he doesn’t look like a fool in the process.

Advertisement

Do you think Jersey Shore will make a comeback?

Post Views: 176


Read more about Jersey Shore mike sorrentino mtv

You may also like
Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Charged With Tax Evasion – The Star Is Trying To Remain Positive
04/26/2017
Amber Portwood Is Not Happy About The Latest Gossip Regarding Allegations Of Domestic Abuse!
04/20/2017
Rumors Are Swirling That Carmelo Anthony Got Another Woman Pregnant Before Split With La La Anthony
04/18/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *