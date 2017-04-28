Is Jersey Shore Reunion In The Works – The Situation Says Maybe!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed to E! a Jersey Shore reunion may come to fruition!

When the network caught up with the former reality TV star, he said, “I would definitely be into it. I’d be excited to see the whole gang again.”

“It quite possibly could be in the process. I mean, seriously. I mean, knock on wood, I believe that it’s more than rumors. I did get a phone call to say, ‘can you do it?’ ‘I’m ready.’ Like I said, I don’t know exactly what it was, but I knew it was something on that topic.”

Most of the fans of the show likely miss the onscreen antics and drama the cast created for the show, which ran for six seasons from the period of 2009 until 2012, but Mike mostly misses the simpler things about the New Jersey Shore.

He said the whole area brings back a lot of nostalgia for him, including the food, the sound of the birds, the waves and the blue sky.

He went on to say MTV, the whole cast and crew “have a huge place in (his) heart.”

At the premiere of Fire Island, Logo’s new reality series, several members of the Jersey Shore cast said they would definitely be interested in a revival of the famous show.

Jennifer “JWoww” Farley said a nice vacation together would be great, but nothing over two weeks because according to her, “they would end up killing each other.”

Vinny Guadagnino, the man who popularized the Vinny haircut during the show’s reign on air, said jokingly that he would do anything to entertain people as long as he doesn’t look like a fool in the process.

Do you think Jersey Shore will make a comeback?