Is Jeremy Meeks “Prison Bae” Getting His Own Reality TV Show?

According to the Jasmine Brand, Jeremy Meeks, AKA “Prison Bae”, the convict-turned-model, is said to be considering the possibility of starting a reality TV show. The model, who became famous after his mugshot went viral on Facebook in 2014, is open to the potential of growing his brand as he becomes more notorious by the day.

As CI readers know, Jeremy split up with his wife, Melissa, after just a few years of marriage and the model turned to Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, not long after which sparked a social media outcry against the catwalk star.

According to the publication, Jeremy and his girlfriend were having lunch with Paul Kemsley along with his wife Dorit, who starred on the seventh season of the popular franchise, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

No one else I would rather have on my arm than you @jmeeksofficial ❤️ #princealbertofmonaco #princealbertiiofmonacofoundation A post shared by Chloe green (@chloegreen5) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Paul was allegedly pitching the idea of a reality TV show to the couple and according to a source, “everyone wants to know what’s going on in the life of Jeremy.”

The insider added, “Jeremy has got fashion handled, evidently, but now he’s considering making a huge move into reality TV. There’s certainly potential there, and Meeks is no stranger to opportunities.”

The star of RHOBH is said to be looking at Jeremy as a potential cast-and-crew member on the show that is “currently in the works.” However, the insider added, “It’s too soon to know if this will go through. He’s dating a woman who has more money than God, so at this point, he’s not necessarily in dire need of funds.”

Advertisement

As was mentioned previously in the article, Jeremy split up with his wife recently after a random social media user tagged the photo of Jeremy and Chloe on a yacht in Turkey together. Melissa, in a conversation with The Daily Mail, said her “heart sunk” the day she saw the photo. She thought he was in Turkey for a business trip!