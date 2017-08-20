Is JAY-Z Ready To Make Up With Kanye West? ‘We’ll Have A Real Conversation Soon’

Jay-Z got real while giving his first interview since the launch of his latest album called 4:44. He revealed if he will ever be cool again with Kanye West.

He is still upset that Kanye brought his family in the mix so will a real conversation help them fix things?

Jay-Z was not afraid to speak his mind while appearing on a new episode of the Rap Radar podcast available on TIDAL.

He spilled all the tea about his latest album, and he even opened up about his heated feud with his longtime friend Kanye West.

Hov revealed how their feud has nothing to do with Ye’s split from Tidal — at all. ‘I don’t care about that,’ Jay said.

‘That’s Kanye’s decision. It’s always been his decision. I’ve never held anyone back in my life from doing anything. I wouldn’t do that. Nothing about business. It’s only about that night.’

The evening he’s referencing is when Kanye ranted on stage about Jay’s wife Beyonce during his November 2016 concert.

Kanye also brought up how their kids never hung out at Seattle’s Key Arena in October 2016.

Kanye shocked all of his fans when he opened up about the tense relationship with Jay at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before walking off the stage abruptly.

Yeezy and Jay haven’t solved it privately yet, but Jay is hopeful for the future. ‘It requires a real conversation,’ he admitted.

‘We’ll have it soon. I’m sure we’ll have it. You know when you’ve done something. I’m not saying I’m innocent. But it’s a conversation that we’ve got to have.’

Fans also assumed Hov’s hot new song Kill JAY-Z was inspired by his ongoing feud with Kanye, but he claimed otherwise. ‘It’s not even about Kanye,’ Jay said.

‘His name is there, because it’s just honest — it’s truthful, what happened, but I’m saying, the whole point is, you got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on the stage, but what really hurt, you can’t bring my kids, my wife into it.’ Sources say that Kanye won’t stop until Jay accepts his wife, Kim Kardashian.