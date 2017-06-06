FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ariana grande miley cyrus justin bieber Mac Miller joe alwyn katy perry a$ap rocky piers morgan kylie jenner bryan tanaka bernice burgos Chris Cornell kathy griffin Brandy Norwood fergie taylor swift pharrell williams olivia newton-john Cherry Seaborn Taboo Nawasha adam levine
Home » Music

Is Jay-Z About To Drop A New Record? Check Out The Clues Here!

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/06/2017
0
0


Jay ZSource: RapBasement.com

Jay-Z knows how to build anticipation! After months of rumors that the rapper has been creating a new album, mores signs and clues have been popping up all over New York City, leading many fans to think a new record is about to hit stores.

Rap aficionados have been speculating all over the internet after a mysterious salmon pink and black ad campaign appeared in the famous American city.

While Jay’s team hasn’t confirmed the news officially yet, it looks like the rumors could be a reality.

We have some clues for you today regarding the rap legend’s new album.

In addition to the ad campaign in the Big Apple, a banner ad appeared on a number of hip-hop websites like Complex.com, Fader, and Hypebeast.

Spin Magazine reported that when users would click on the ad nothing would come up which is unusual, considering usually an advertisement online would take you to a website where something could be purchased.

However, the source code on the advertisement via Complex contains the phrase, “tidal-444,” which could be a possible link to Jay-Z’s music streaming service, Tidal.

Is it possible Jay’s new music will be released only on his streaming service?

Either way, more clues pop every day.

Shortly after all of the mysterious logos started showing up; the internet was quick to point out that the “4:44” campaign could be a reference to the fact that Beyonce and Jay-Z’s favorite number is “4.”

In 2011, Beyonce released her fourth studio album, titled 4. The couple also got married on the 4th of April, (4/4), and they even have matching “IV” tattoos.

It doesn’t stop there! Fans speculate the Roman numeral IV could be related to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s birthdays, which are September 4th, and December 4th, respectively. 

Advertisement

All of these symbols have led social media users to think there may be an album coming out called, “The Blueprint 4” or, “4:44.” Only time will tell!

Post Views: 0

Read more about jay-z 4:44 beyonce knowles

Advertisement

You may also like
Amber Rose Comes For Beyonce And Jay Z, Says She Is ‘Becky With The Short Hair’ – Did The Rapper Cheat With Activist?
05/18/2017
Inside Beyonce’s Secret Pregnancy Scare – Jay Z Hires Live-In Nurse To Monitor His Pregnant Wife 24/7!
05/16/2017
Sean “P.Diddy” Combs At The Top Of Forbes Richest List For The Seventh Time In A Row
05/10/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *