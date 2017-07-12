FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ariana grande beyonce Dr. Dre Eric Benet Keyshia Cole jay-z 2 chainz jaden smith Lorde jerry seinfeld Dr. Luke kanye west 50 cent chris martin michael jackson ed sheeran blac chyna kelly clarkson madonna t.i. iggy azalea kim kardashian snoop dogg
Home » Music

Is It Possible That Kanye West Knew About Jay-Z’s Infidelity In 2013?

Todd Malm Posted On 07/12/2017
0
708 Views
2


Beyonce Jay Z Kanye KimSource: InTouchWeekly.com

It’s been almost two weeks since Jay released his newest album, 4:44:, exclusively on his streaming service, TIDAL, which is now his 13th studio effort. There has been much controversy surrounding the album considering its staggering amount of allusions to other celebrities and artists.

However, infidelity has established itself as the issue du jour on the new record.

The rapper who used to say he had a “heart as cold as an assassin,” strayed from the marital path.

The tycoon who said he would never get divorced broke his holy vows.

Nevertheless, the internet seems to think Kanye West, the rapper, and husband of Kim Kardashian knew about Jay’s cheating past all along.

Today, Wednesday, July 12th, Twitter users have been spreading the idea that Ye referenced the rappers infidelities on his sixth studio album, Yeezus.

During the track, “Blood On The Leaves,” the rapper made some curious references to a particular couple’s relationship.

In the fourth verse of the song, Yeezy writes, “Trying to get a baby, now you talking crazy / I don’t give a damn if you used to talk to Jay-Z.”

The lyrics were originally thought to mean that potential “gold diggers” should toe the line when considering the possibility of making a man stray from his marriage.

Later in the song, he raps, “Now you sitting courtside, wifey on the other side / Gotta keep ’em separated, I call that apartheid.”

Fans have been speculating that the lyric in question refers to Jay and Bey’s notorious dates by the basketball court.

Advertisement

Kanye goes on to say, “Then she said she impregnated, that’s the night your heart died. Then you gotta go and tell your girl and report that.” Is it possible that the Yeezy rapper was alluding to the infamous couple or is he talking about someone else? Let us know in the comment section.

Post Views: 708

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west

Advertisement

You may also like
Jay-Z Disses Halle Berry’s Cheating Ex-Husband Eric Benet, He Fires Back In The Best Way!
07/11/2017
Jay-Z Admits That The Marriage Between Him And Beyoncé Wasn’t Entirely “Built” On The Truth
07/10/2017
2 Chainz Reveals Where Kanye West Stands In Regard To His Relationship With Jay-Z
07/10/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *