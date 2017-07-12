Is It Possible That Kanye West Knew About Jay-Z’s Infidelity In 2013?

It’s been almost two weeks since Jay released his newest album, 4:44:, exclusively on his streaming service, TIDAL, which is now his 13th studio effort. There has been much controversy surrounding the album considering its staggering amount of allusions to other celebrities and artists.

However, infidelity has established itself as the issue du jour on the new record.

The rapper who used to say he had a “heart as cold as an assassin,” strayed from the marital path.

The tycoon who said he would never get divorced broke his holy vows.

Nevertheless, the internet seems to think Kanye West, the rapper, and husband of Kim Kardashian knew about Jay’s cheating past all along.

Today, Wednesday, July 12th, Twitter users have been spreading the idea that Ye referenced the rappers infidelities on his sixth studio album, Yeezus.

During the track, “Blood On The Leaves,” the rapper made some curious references to a particular couple’s relationship.

In the fourth verse of the song, Yeezy writes, “Trying to get a baby, now you talking crazy / I don’t give a damn if you used to talk to Jay-Z.”

The lyrics were originally thought to mean that potential “gold diggers” should toe the line when considering the possibility of making a man stray from his marriage.

Later in the song, he raps, “Now you sitting courtside, wifey on the other side / Gotta keep ’em separated, I call that apartheid.”

Fans have been speculating that the lyric in question refers to Jay and Bey’s notorious dates by the basketball court.

Kanye goes on to say, “Then she said she impregnated, that’s the night your heart died. Then you gotta go and tell your girl and report that.” Is it possible that the Yeezy rapper was alluding to the infamous couple or is he talking about someone else? Let us know in the comment section.