Is It Ok To Take Pictures Of Celebrities’ Children?

The French magazine that published pictures of George and Amal’s twin babies is in trouble! In case you missed it, George recently revealed he was pressing charges against the paparazzi company because they took photos of their twin’s by climbing a tree near where the Clooney’s were staying.

In their defense, the company has claimed the images were acquired in “response to public demand.”

In a statement to E! News, George wrote,”Make no mistake—the photographers, the agency, and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”

George and Amal are evidently aware that pictures of their children would be hot commodities.

😘 A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

However, when Clooney found out about how the paparazzi got the photos, he was not impressed.

George and Amal’s children were born in London, far away from the notorious paparazzi zone of Los Angeles.

A person might think the media in the United Kingdom would be less intrusive than Hollywood, but instead, the UK is famous for being even more intense than the United States.

George Clooney isn’t the only one to speak out in defense of celebrity children’s rights.

Tyra Banks recently opened up about her own experiences with the intrusive photographers of entertainment news agencies.

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

She revealed to Seth Meyers that she was spied on by the paparazzi when they took pictures of her infant son without her permission.

What did she do in response?

Advertisement

The supermodel posted a picture of her yet-to-be-revealed son on social media to devalue the paparazzi’s image. Despite her bold and intelligent move, the agency didn’t publish the pictures anyway, so she did it all for no reason! What do our readers think of this situation? Should photographers be allowed to take pictures of celebrities and their children without their permission?