Is Harry Styles’ New Song “Two Ghosts” About Taylor Swift?

Apple Music released a promo video yesterday from Harry Styles’ debut album and fans can’t help themselves but ask if the song, Two Ghosts, is about his failed relationship with Taylor. The preview included a close-up shot of Styles’ hand as he writes the lyrics to “Two Ghosts” and fans screenshotted the image for analysis.

The lyrics are as follows, “Same lips, red / Same eyes, blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos / But it is not you, and it is not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real.”

In 2014, Taylor released a song called “Style” on her album 1989.

The chorus of the single which fans believe is about Harry included the lyrics, “You’ve got that James Dean-daydream-look in your eye / And I got that red lip classic thing that you like. You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt.”

Shortly after the song came out, fans took to Twitter and Instagram to make comparisons between their lyrics, particularly the references to eyes, red lips, and white shirts.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Styles and Taylor used to date back in 2012.

In a previous interview, Styles, 23, revealed his short romance with Swift might have produced songs in Taylor’s repertoire that reference the former One Direction singer.

He said, “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I am lucky if everything we went through helped create those songs.”

Despite the rumors that the lyrics reflect a lingering love between the two pop stars, Harry is currently dating Tess Ward, and apparently, they’re really digging each other.

Sources revealed, “They’re a great match.” Everyone that has met the couple has nothing but great things to say, and the insider said Harry is a good person who deserves a “proper girlfriend.” Was that a subtle shot at Taylor?