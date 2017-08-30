FREE NEWSLETTER
Is Gwen Stefani Acting Like She’s Pregnant? She’s Hoping For 1st Daughter With Blake

Is Gwen Stefani Acting Like She’s Pregnant She’s Hoping For 1st Daughter With BlakeSource: today.com

Gwen Stefani has been giving off pregnant vibes recently, according to a source. Her body language has been indicating the fact that she is pregnant with Blake Shelton’s child.

Gwen already has three boys, but this does not mean that she doesn’t want another child and this time with her man, Blake.

 

A few recent photos of Gwen might indicate that she already has a bun in the oven. Now a source who is close to Gwen says that she is acting like she is already pregnant:

‘Gwen’s body language lately has been of that of someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy,’ the insider said.

‘The way she has recently started to carry herself is the same as when she was carrying Apollo,’ the source continued, referencing to the way that Gwen acted when she was pregnant with her youngest son, who is now three years old.

‘She is walking, differently and holding her body differently, almost covering-up or protecting her belly the same way she did last time she was pregnant.’

These things might mean that she is carrying Blake’s baby already!

The insider also said that if Gwen is pregnant, she would want to paint a nursery pink this time instead of blue.

‘She has always wanted a girl, and she is really in love with Blake,’ the source said.

 

‘She loves Blake, and they are a perfect couple, she would certainly be overjoyed to have his baby. Blake and Gwen are inseparable, they spend almost every night together, and a baby might be on the way for the happy couple!’

We will have to wait a little longer to see if these pregnancy rumors are true or not. Anyway, we wish the happy couple all the best in the world!

