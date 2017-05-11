Is Gavin Rossdale Trying To Save Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Relationship? He Is Worried For His Children

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton face new split rumors, a third party – Gavin Rossdale – finds himself in a bizarre situation where he is said to be playing referee.

A story has surfaced today claiming that after a year and half of dating, the romance between Shelton and Stefani ran its course.

According to Life and Style magazine, the constant bickering on “The Voice,” their inability to conceive a baby, and the fact that one is based in California and the other lives in Oklahoma – have been too much to handle.

While Shelton has accepted the fact that the relationship is over, Stefani is not ready to let go.

A source close to the couple had the following to say about Stefani’s current state of mind: “She wants the world to think everything is perfect with Blake.But that’s just not the case anymore.”

The person went on to reveal: “It’s only a matter of time before Gwen and Blake announce a split. At this point, they’re just going through the motions.”

The same insider told the publication that the struggle to conceive a baby was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the pair.

The snitch shared: “Gwen and Blake began to argue more. Then she started to realize they’re just too different to spend the rest of their lives together.”

This is where Rossdale steps in. The musician is worried that his three children – Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – might be affected by the split.

The person continued: “Gavin worries that another breakup will cause a lot of emotional despair. So he wants to sit down with Gwen and Blake to discuss everything.”

Rossdale recently did an interview where he praised his former spouse and said she was an incredible woman and mother.

If this report is true, this must be tough for the rocker to be placed in a spot where he has to save his ex-wife’s romance for the sake of his young children who are already attached to Shelton.