Is Fadi Fawaz Being Snubbed From George Michael’s Will?

George Michael, the famous singer-songwriter who recently died on December 26th in 2016 has reportedly left a 10 million dollar home to his older sister Melanie Panayiotou. She allegedly moved into his North London home while she was organizing his funeral.

People have been wondering what went on within the family and why Fadi Fawaz is not invited to the funeral and if he’s getting anything from the singer’s inheritance.

A source told the Sun that “George was very close to his whole family, but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame.”

Allegedly she adores his North London home, and it is hard to imagine why not, considering its value. George’s older sister is reportedly taking a big portion of his estate and his 105 million dollar fortune.

So what is happening with Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz? People have asked George’s sisters if he will be receiving in the will, and they refused to comment. Is he getting snubbed in the will?

Apparently, Fadi has been avoiding the family since the late singer’s death, and George Michael’s cousin has lashed out at him publicly for not speaking to the family and stated that he thinks that he won’t be receiving anything from Michael’s inheritance.

According to the Sun, Fadi Fawaz is banned from coming to the funeral, and some of Michael’s fans are wondering why. He and Michaels met in 2009 and were together right up to Michael’s death on Christmas Day.

Fadi allegedly released a song that George Michael had written which caused Michael’s estate to respond with legal action. Fans have suggested that maybe Fadi Fawaz is being snubbed from the family due to a toxic relationship between the singer and Fadi, but no one can say for sure.