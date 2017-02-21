Is Christina El Moussa Still In Love With Tarek?

We are really curious what her current boyfriend thinks of this!

Recently, Flip or Flop star, Christina El Moussa took to Instagram to praise the team behind the HGTV series and she even had good things to say about her estranged husband and co-star, Tarek.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all-around amazing guys,” she captioned the shot.

“Filming seven seasons of Flip or Flop has been a breeze because of them. I love each and every one of you.”

As HGTV threatened to sue the couple for breach of contract if they abandoned their show because of their divorce, the troubled couple decided to continue filming.

“This is getting really ugly,” a source revealed.

“HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants them to make it seem like they’re getting along at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract].”

Tarek and Christina are doing their best to at least appear civil on screen, but away from the cameras, the co-stars have a really bad relationship, partially because of Christina’s coupling with former contractor Gary Anderson.

“It’s hard for Tarek to see Christina dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guys she’s with,” an insider claimed.

“There’s nothing that could be more upsetting to Tarek than to see her with a guy who is like him but better — and that’s Gary. He’s in the same industry as Tarek, but he’s older and more established and has more money.”