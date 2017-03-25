Is Christina El Moussa Dating Hokey Player Nate Thompson?

New reports have been claiming that Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is back on the dating scene despite her recent statement that she doesn’t want to be involved in a relationship so soon after divorcing former husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

As it turns out, the mystery man who stole the blonde beauty’s heart is none other than hockey player Nate Thompson!

Or so they say!

According to an eyewitness, she was in the stands to support him during a game on Wednesday!

“She’s very into him and it’s super new,” one insider claimed.

Earlier this month, the Anaheim Ducks player and Christina were photographed together along with a group of people at the Lady Ducks fashion show, sparking dating rumors ever since. But with all the convincing El Moussa did about being happier by herself nowadays, we thought that maybe people were looking too much into something that isn’t there.

And that might still be the case if we are to believe El Moussa’s representative, Cassandra Zebisch, who claims the two are “just friends.”

Well, innocent until proven guilty right? Even if they are dating maybe we should give them the privacy they need until Christina will be ready to open up about her relationship with the public.

As fans definitely already know, after splitting from Tarek, Christina was linked to their former contractor, Gary Anderson, but according to reports, the Flip or Flop star dumped him in order to “focus on her children and herself.”

“Christina is single, and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” Christina’s rep confirmed.

Do you think Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson are dating or are they just friends?