Is Bryan Tanaka Ruining Mariah Carey’s Life?

Mariah Carey has been getting tons of public scrutiny over the past few months. From completely bombing performances and a broken engagement, to allegedly receiving weight loss surgery and parting ways with her controversial manager — the R&B songstress is at her wit’s end.

It was recently announced that Mariah Carey let go of Stella Bulochnikov after she was responsible for the singer’s day-to-day for multiple years. Stella’s reputation preceded her due to rumors of her hot temper, hidden agendas, and detrimental decisions regarding Mariah’s career.

Now that Stella’s out, it’s believed that Mariah’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has stepped up in her place. Tanaka has known Carey for over a decade and danced backup for her before pursuing a romantic relationship as seen on “Mariah’s World.”

A rep denied the allegations of Tanaka being her new manager but never said who was.

A source close to the situation disagrees. They told Hollywood Life what is going on behind the scenes.

The insider claimed: “The boyfriend backup dancer definitely isn’t the right person to run her career. This is a full-on Britney-and-Kevin Federline situation. Brian is a backup dancer, and knows nothing about managing an iconic artist. Mariah is in love with Bryan and is like a schoolgirl around him. He has totally manipulated the situation to take over her life and push out everyone else, and Mariah just can’t see it.”

Allegedly, Bryan is the mastermind behind giving Stella the boot and Mariah is even paying him $12,000 a week just to make her career-based decisions!

This isn’t a good look for the superstar who is struggling to keep up with her status.

To top things off, Mariah is being accused of sexual harassment by a former bodyguard.

Hopefully, the 47-year-old mother of two can get it together for the sake of her career and family.

Do you think that Bryan Tanaka is actually running and ruining Mariah Carey’s career?