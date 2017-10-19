Is Brad Pitt Mesmerized By The 21-Year-Old Fabulous Angelina Jolie Look-Alike Actress?

Rumors say that Brad Pitt is crushing on the 21-year-old British actress Ella Purnell. She looks like Angelina Jolie, and she also played a young version of her in 2014’s Maleficent.

We already know that Brad had not been seeing anyone since his horrible split with Angelina a year ago.

According to new reports coming from In Touch, this might be about to change. The outlet claims that Brad has laid his eyes on the 21-year-old actress.

If you haven’t heard of her, you can see that she looks a lot like Angelina Jolie and this might be a plus for him.

In fact, she is so similar to Angie that she even played a younger version of her in the movie Maleficent.

‘He’s so enchanted,’ the source told In Touch. He is so mesmerized that he cast her in his upcoming Starz series, Sweetbitter.

‘Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her,’ the source said. And it looks like the feelings may be mutual.

‘Ella is incredibly flattered by all the attention she’s getting from Brad. She’s told friends he’s always been her No. 1 celebrity crush.’

Could this be a beginning of a new romance? It’s possible, which is why Angie is said to be fuming!

‘[Angelina]’s furious about Brad’s interest in Ella and her being cast in Sweetbitter,’ the insider said.

‘She hates that Brad is cavorting with someone who played the teenage version of her in a film.’

Angelina also isn’t happy about their 32-year age difference.

‘[Brad] realizes the huge age difference and that everyone would look at the relationship as a midlife crisis mistake,’ the insider stated.

But according to the same source, Brad’s attraction to Ella is more than just physical.

‘He’s taken with Ella’s spunky, funny demeanor and formidable acting skills. It’s only a matter of time before Brad takes their relationship to the next level,’ the insider added.