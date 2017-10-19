FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
David Cronenberg hugh jackman star wars Michael Fassbender Jenny Slate margot robbie angelina jolie beyonce Tessa Thompson selena gomez chris brown harvey weinstein Sean Young brad pitt harrison ford amber heard Pierce Brosnan ashley tisdale dwayne johnson george clooney idris elba jason statham robin wright
Home » Movies

Is Brad Pitt Mesmerized By The 21-Year-Old Fabulous Angelina Jolie Look-Alike Actress?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/19/2017
2
1.9K Views
0


Is Brad Pitt Mesmerized By The 21-Year-Old Fabulous Angelina Jolie Look-Alike ActressSource: bet.com

Rumors say that Brad Pitt is crushing on the 21-year-old British actress Ella Purnell. She looks like Angelina Jolie, and she also played a young version of her in 2014’s Maleficent.

We already know that Brad had not been seeing anyone since his horrible split with Angelina a year ago.

 

According to new reports coming from In Touch, this might be about to change. The outlet claims that Brad has laid his eyes on the 21-year-old actress.

If you haven’t heard of her, you can see that she looks a lot like Angelina Jolie and this might be a plus for him.

In fact, she is so similar to Angie that she even played a younger version of her in the movie Maleficent.

‘He’s so enchanted,’ the source told In Touch. He is so mesmerized that he cast her in his upcoming Starz series, Sweetbitter.

‘Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her,’ the source said. And it looks like the feelings may be mutual.

‘Ella is incredibly flattered by all the attention she’s getting from Brad. She’s told friends he’s always been her No. 1 celebrity crush.’

Could this be a beginning of a new romance? It’s possible, which is why Angie is said to be fuming!

‘[Angelina]’s furious about Brad’s interest in Ella and her being cast in Sweetbitter,’ the insider said.

‘She hates that Brad is cavorting with someone who played the teenage version of her in a film.’

 

❤️

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on

Angelina also isn’t happy about their 32-year age difference.

‘[Brad] realizes the huge age difference and that everyone would look at the relationship as a midlife crisis mistake,’ the insider stated.

But according to the same source, Brad’s attraction to Ella is more than just physical.

Advertisement

‘He’s taken with Ella’s spunky, funny demeanor and formidable acting skills. It’s only a matter of time before Brad takes their relationship to the next level,’ the insider added.

Post Views: 1,900

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt Ella Purnell

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Invited Brad Pitt To Go Trick-Or-Treating With Their Kids On Halloween; Will He Accept?
10/27/2017
Should Angelina Jolie Be Concerned About Her Bulging Veins In Her Legs And Arms? Check Out What A Surgeon Has To Say
10/24/2017
Brad Pitt Keeping His Dating Life Secret Not To Upset Angelina Jolie Amid Ella Purnell Rumors
10/23/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

TERESA
10/27/2017 at 4:35 am
Reply

Sorry but Ella looks nothing like Angie.


SPARKLE
10/19/2017 at 3:49 am
Reply

KARMA IT WAS ALL LAUGHS SO GLAD BRAD AND JEN MADE UP. FULL CIRCLE. WISH HIM AN ELLE WELL.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *