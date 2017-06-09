Is Brad Pitt Dating Someone? He Stepped Out In LA Looking All Confident Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Is Brad Pitt dating someone amid his messy split from Angelina Jolie? He has been linked to various women in the past months and now he was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles.

The actor hasn’t gone public with anyone yet, and there hasn’t been any substantial evidence that he has a post-split relationship either.

But he continues to be faced with rumors regarding who he may or may not be dating as he tends his ongoing custody battle with his estranged wife.

He certainly has got a lot on his mind right now, but it seems that he hasn’t let all the drama revolving around his divorce to overwhelm him.

He’s been spotted enjoying a couple of outings in Los Angeles. For instance, on Wednesday, the Daily Mail revealed to its readers the fact that he has been spotted making his way out of the El Rey Theater after enjoying a performance by Valerie June.

‘The 53-year-old Fury actor made it obvious he had abstained from alcohol as he held a can of energy drink which looked to be Red Bull Yellow Edition,’ noted the magazine.

Let’s not forget that Brad Pitt has recently admitted to GQ Style that he could drink a Russin under the table anytime.

He used to be quite a drinker but after Jolie files for divorce back in September and requested full physical custody of all their kids he went sober.

During his concert visit, Pitt looked super stylish as he was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with a pair of jeans and boots. Hollywood Life pointed out that he looked hotter than ever.

But it seems that he was alone again, and he had no companion next to him. A source close to him told the Hollywood Life that he doesn’t have a problem with being single.

‘Being single isn’t a bad thing at all for Brad.He’s really enjoying being single and the freedom that comes with that. He feels like he’s a real grown-up, taking care of himself. He’s always had someone taking care of him and has been in back to back relationships. It feels amazing to just stand alone on his own.’