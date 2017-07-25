FREE NEWSLETTER
Is ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Moving On With Robby Hayes Following Josh Murray Split?

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/25/2017
Is 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Amanda Stanton Moving On With Robby Hayes Following Josh Murray Split?Source: ABC

Has Amanda Stanton found love with another Bachelor Nation favorite? After being dumped by Ben Higgins on his season of The Bachelor and then going through a dramatic engagement and breakup with Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise, it seemed that the single mom of two might have been destined for the single life.

Following her split from Murray, it appeared that romance wasn’t even on her list of priorities.

“This whole break up has been really, really hard on me and the aftermath has been really hard on me,” Amanda said back in April. “I’m just trying to focus on my family. I’m working a lot on my blog, and I’m writing a book, which is exciting.”

Enter Bachelorette castoff and fan-favorite Robby Hayes. Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes were spotted holding hands while heading to dinner in West Hollywood over the weekend. They also attended a Dodgers game with other BIP contestants Ashley Iaconetti and Jonathan Treece.

They were spotted for the third day in a row celebrating co-star Raven Gates’ birthday.

“Robby and Amanda have been spending a lot of time together. They are very affectionate towards each other.”

Both Stanton and Hayes have been confirmed for Season 4 of BIP, along with Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Kristina Schulman, Taylor Nolan, Ben Zorn, Dean Unglert and Jasmine Goode.

We are excite to announce that @deanie_babies' journey to find love will continue in Paradise. #BachelorInParadise

A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on

Even though Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise has not even premiered, it has been plagued by controversy. Production was shut down following an incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Filming resumed after an investigation took place and stricter rules were put in place.

With Stanton and Hayes seemingly flaunting their relationship, does this mean that at least one couple makes it through Bachelor in Paradise intact?

Fans will have to tune into the Bachelor in Paradise premiere to see if Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes hit it off on the show, or found romance after leaving paradise,

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14, on ABC.

