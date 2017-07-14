Is Angelina Jolie’s Painful Split From Brad Pitt Affecting Her Health? She Reportedly Looks ‘Scary Skinny’

Angelina Jolie celebrated the birthday of her 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne at Disneyland this week. Although the family looked happier than they’ve been in months, Jolie appeared skinnier than ever. Is Jolie still suffering from her ugly breakup with Brad Pitt?

According to multiple reports Jolie and the kids were happy and relaxed as they made their way through the theme park. Although the actress is still in the middle of finalizing her divorce with Pitt, the family thoroughly enjoyed their time and were unafraid to mingle with fans. Jolie brought the entire brood to the park, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh.

Jolie and Pitt experienced a lot of drama in the months following their split. Between allegations of child abuse and Pitt’s alcohol and drug problems, it didn’t seem like the estranged couple would ever turn things around. Based on Jolie’s skinny appearance this past week, the split has clearly taken a physical toll on the Maleficent star.

Jolie wore a black getup for the Disneyland trip. While she looked skinnier than ever, Angelina Jolie rode a few rides with the kids and seemed perfectly comfortable in public. Even the kids seemed to enjoy themselves and were spotted smiling as they rode a few rides at the park.

Fortunately, things have gotten a lot better between Pitt and Jolie over the past few months. After Pitt got help for his addiction, the two allegedly started communicating with each other once again. Pitt was even granted more access to the kids, which is definitely a move in the right direction.

In fact, Jolie recently purchased a multi-million dollar estate close to Pitt’s Los Feliz compound in Los Angeles. The actress reportedly bought the home so that all the kids could be closer to their father. Even still, no word yet on when Pitt and Jolie will settle their divorce and finally move on with their lives.

Advertisement

Jolie is seeking full physical custody of all six children, though she is reportedly willing to agree to joint legal custody. Pitt has not commented on the custody arrangement or Jolie’s state of health.