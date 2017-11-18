Is Angelina Jolie Upset With Margot Robbie Over Brad Pitt Romance Rumors? She ‘Holds A Grudge’

A new report surfaced saying that Angelina Jolie recently gave Margot Robbie the cold shoulder over some Brad Pitt rumors. Check out all the juicy details.

The odds of Brad and Angie getting back together are not good, but this does not mean that she is thrilled with the prospect of him dating again.

TAG someone who loves Angelina! ❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:07am PST

The actress seems to have dissed another actress that Brad reportedly eyed in the past. We are referring to Margot Robbie.

The whole thing happened at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 5.

It seems that Margot approached Angie for a friendly hello but she was not interested.

When Margot tried to get Angelina’s attention, she ‘curtly replied, ‘I know who you are’ and turned her back on Margot,’ according to In Touch.

Margot ‘looked shocked’ afterward. So why exactly would Angelina react that way?

Previously Brad starred alongside Margot in the 2015 film The Big Short.

He produced it and, according to the magazine’s source, Angelina wasn’t too keen on him casting Margot.

In good company – thrilled to be on the cover of @elleusa with so many inspiring women 💃🏻 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:01am PDT



‘Rumors swirled about Brad crushing on Margot and that Angelina had tried to stop Brad from casting Margot in the film.’

Even if the latest rumors are about Brad romancing actress Ella Purnell, the same source added that Angelina still harbors some resentment for Margot for supposedly catching her ex’s eye back then.

‘It was clear from Angelina’s reaction to Margot that she still holds a grudge.’