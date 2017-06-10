Is Angelina Jolie Joinging ‘X-Men 7’? Check Out The Details!

Is Angelina Jolie joining the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix? This is the question raised bu recent speculations that suggested that Fox might have laid an eye on her.

According to Screen Rant, there are some rumors about Fox courting the A-list actress, and these emerged since the Meet the Movie Press host Jeff Sneider tossed in the actress’ name as a potential candidate for a role the seventh X-Men movie.

Sneider was speaking about Jolie as a possible candidate for the lead in Bride of Frankenstein, and he also underlined the need for the actress to return to the silver screen amazingly.

‘I think Angelina Jolie needs to reassert her commercial viability and needs to do a big movie. And if it’s not Dark Phoenix—which I don’t think it will be—then, I think that she should do Bride of Frankenstein.’

His statement didn’t explicitly say that she is indeed being tapped for a role in both films, but Movie Web agrees with the host about her commercial viability.

This comes right after the movies that Jolie has directed didn’t exactly have the greatest success, and this might be because she didn’t appear in them.

Taking a chance with an enormous franchise such as Fox’s X-Men would definitely be worthwhile trying, especially if we take into consideration the fact that it’s a great avenue for launching actors’ careers.

The name of Angelina Jolie is already very marketable, and the franchise would be benefiting far more is she joined it.

But still, Sneider did say, on the other hand, that Angelina Jolie joining the X-Men 7 will probably not happen.

I said on the podcast that I don't think she's going to do it. But… we may get a DISAPPEARANCE OF ELEANOR RIGBY reunion instead 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 9, 2017

He made sure to clarify this at the Meet the Movies Press episode on social media after a user suggested a possible Wanted reunion (Jolie’s 2008 film) with James McAvoy who played Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

We don’t know for now if she’ll be joining the franchise, but it would definitely be pretty cool to see her in an action movie again, especially in X-Men, let’s face it. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s going to happen.