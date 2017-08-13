Is 50 Cent Responsible For The ‘Power’ Leak?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson claims that Starz is accusing him of being the culprit of leaking episodes of “Power” online last week. The rapper took to Instagram to promote the series and let fans know what was being said.
Why would the network think that the show’s executive producer leak his own show? Because it worked for “Game of Thrones.”
That’s right, when “GOT” was released by hackers last week HBO saw a spike in ratings and apparently Starz think that 50 Cent was attempting to do the same thing.
“STARZ thinks I leaked my own show, anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL #50Centralbet,” the actor wrote on his Instagram under a collage of photos from the show. He hasn’t confirmed or denied that he was responsible.
