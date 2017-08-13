Is 50 Cent Responsible For The ‘Power’ Leak?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson claims that Starz is accusing him of being the culprit of leaking episodes of “Power” online last week. The rapper took to Instagram to promote the series and let fans know what was being said.

Why would the network think that the show’s executive producer leak his own show? Because it worked for “Game of Thrones.”

That’s right, when “GOT” was released by hackers last week HBO saw a spike in ratings and apparently Starz think that 50 Cent was attempting to do the same thing.

“STARZ thinks I leaked my own show, anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL #50Centralbet,” the actor wrote on his Instagram under a collage of photos from the show. He hasn’t confirmed or denied that he was responsible.

If you follow “Power,” or if you don’t, you surely remember last August when 50 Cent went on an expletive laden rant about not knowing that they were going to show his private area in his famous full frontal scene.

The rapper-turned- actor took to Instagram to act out against producers by posting a photo of he and the show’s executive producer, Courtney Kemp, along with the caption:

“Don’t kiss my cheek, kiss my a**. This is not funny. Tell the people from STARZ stop calling my phone, you call now. I don’t give a f*** if you on a place b*****.”

But what really ruffled the rapper’s feathers is that his “Auntie G” was mortified by the scenes. Kemp simply responded that he signed the waiver like everyone else and made it clear that she’s the executive producer.

The entire thing left some viewers with unanswered questions like isn’t it required for all people involved in a scene like that to sign a waiver? If he knew about the scene, then why lash out?

Why would 50 Cent get riled up against the producers who create the show that he is so heavily involved with?

Fans were smarter than that and suspected that this “outrage” was a marketing ploy and in a recent interview with Refinery 29, suspicions were confirmed by Ms. Kemp

herself.

When asked about the incident the executive producer responded: “It’s all bulls***! 50 and I are extremely close, so all that social media drama? It’s just for the show. People truly believed that he did not know his dick was going to be on camera. I couldn’t believe it! Do you know how long we had to prepare for that shot? Of course he knew. The whole thing just gave us so much more buzz and helped me realize how we can use social media to our advantage. 50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”

Do you think that the leak was also a promotional tool?