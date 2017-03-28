Iron Man Shines In New ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Trailer

While it’s true that a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming dropped today, you’d almost be forgiven for thinking it was actually a promo for Iron Man 4.

Sony wants viewers to understand very clearly that this new Spider-Man is not just another reboot, but is actually part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Therefore, the new trailer features tons of footage of Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers Tower, and even a cameo from Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Don’t be fooled, though — there’s still plenty of footage of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Tom Holland is perfect as the teenage Peter Parker, and there are some amazing action sequences on display here.

We also get our best look at Michael Keaton’s villain, Vulture. He’s apparently something of a technology scavenger (like a vulture — get it?), and he has a major beef with Tony Stark.

There’s a terrifying sequence featuring Peter in his homemade Spider-Man costume facing off against the Vulture atop a flying jet plane.

A few other supporting characters make quick appearances, too. Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, and we get our first look at former Disney Channel star Zendaya as Peter’s classmate, rumored to be named “Michelle.”

Peter’s friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, also steals the show in a few of the trailer’s more humorous moments, especially when Peter lets him try on the Spider-Man mask.

Both Holland and Tomei debuted their characters in last summer’s Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man is also expected to appear in next year’s big Marvel event movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

Sony already has a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming scheduled for release in 2019. In addition, the studio is working on a Venom standalone film and a movie featuring the characters of Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.