Irina Shayk Appears For The First Time On The Red Carpet After Giving Birth To Her Daughter

Irina Shayk walks the red carpet again for the very first time after she gave birth to the most gorgeous girls, so welcome back, Irina! Not even two months have passed since she welcomed Bradley Cooper’s first child to the world, and Victoria’s Secret model headed all the way to Cannes where she managed to turn lots of heads with the most stunning look.

While she attended the screening for Radiance during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Irina stepped out in a beautiful sparkling Versace dress wearing diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.

“Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!” Irina shared on her Instagram account late Tuesday evening.

Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!💛✨ Can't thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. 👑😘😘 #LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 23, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“Can’t thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress..#LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz.”

Her close friend Candice Swanepoel commented later on her picture by just writing the word “Amazing!”

The new mother has been keeping quite a low profile for the past few weeks; we managed to learn some details about the way that she is embracing her fresh life as a mother to her daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

According to a source that spoke with E! News, Irina feels that being a mother is the most natural thing for her and she is an incredibly loving and caring mother.

“She is such a loving and caring mom,” were the exact words of the insider. “She is in bliss. Life is good. She can’t keep her eyes off her little girl.”

Bradley is also very proud to be a dad and he is currently filming A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga.

“He’s just in love. They are both very protective over their baby and are only letting a few close family and friends to see their baby,” the source stated.

“Irina’s family is in town and is helping with the baby. She has help as well around their home.”

Advertisement

Irina Valeryevna Shaykhlislamova has known popularly as Irina Shayk and sometimes she is also credited as Irina Sheik. She received international recognition back in in 2007 when she became the sole face of Intimissimi lingerie after signing a contract with the company. Enjoy your beautiful daughter and your family, Irina!