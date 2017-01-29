Iranian Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi Will Skip The Oscars

On Sunday, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, announced he would not attend the award ceremony, denouncing the restrictions of entry into the United States imposed by Donald Trump.

Farhadi was expected to attend the ceremony, but the travel ban imposed Friday by the Trump administration have changed the situation and he will not be permitted to travel to the U.S. for the ceremony.

“My intention was not to not attend the ceremony or boycott it to show my objections (to Trump’s policies) because I know many people in the American film industry and in the Academy of Arts and science are opposed to fanaticism and extremism that reign more than ever today,” the director said.

Farhadi won an Oscar in 2012 for his film ‘A Separation.’

The one whose films are seen as a bridge between Iran and the United States regretted that the advocates of a hard line in these two countries act with the same mentality.

“For years on both sides of the ocean, groups of hard-line people have tried to present unrealistic and frightening images of people from other cultures to their people so that differences become disagreements, disagreements of enmities and enmities of fears, “said the filmmaker.

“Instilling fear of others is one of the preferred ways to justify extreme and fanatical behavior by narrow-minded people,” he said.

US President Donald Trump justified the entry-ban decrees imposed on nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries by claiming that the states concerned were breeding grounds for “radical terrorists”.

The Iranian actress Taraneh Alidousti, showing the film“The Salesman” , announced Thursday that she would boycott the Oscars to protest against the “racist” measures US President regarding visa ban.