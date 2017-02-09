Investigators To Exhume Michael Jackson’s Body Following Murder Allegations

As detectives believe Michael Jackson was murdered, his body will have to be exhumed for an autopsy to be performed.

As we’ve been reporting, it all started with Paris Jackson, the legend’s daughter who insisted that her father’s death was not an accident.

“It’s obvious! All arrows point to that,” said Paris. “All real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a set-up.”

Now, investigators have decided that her claims sound right and wish to remove Jackson’s body from his crypt so they can reopen the case.

Legal consultant and former cop John A. Carman has said that the scars on Michael’s body, pill bottles found in a Dumpster and a mystery man seen leaving his house the night of his death are all clues that point towards the possibility of murder.

“Could it be that everything we thought we knew about Michael’s death is wrong and that his real killer has never been punished?” said Carman.

“There are new questions now and having his body re-autopsied would get the answers.”

Retired FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Ted Gunderson insists, “Digging up Jackson for a FOURTH autopsy is the best way to answer key questions once and for all.”

After Michael Jackson died in 2009, his first autopsy concluded that the singer died because of an overdose on a very powerful anesthetic – propofol.

Michael’s private doctor Conrad Murray was convicted for involuntary manslaughter and served time in jail for his mistake. Murray insists he is innocent to this day.

While Jackson died of a propofol overdose, his system also had traces of Ativan, Versed and Valium!

He also had many unexplained scars on his body.

“The night Michael died, a private eye also noticed an unidentified man leaving Jackson’s home and dumping something into a blue Dumpster outside the Holmby Hills mansion’s gate.”

“The P.I. recovered two bottles of prescription pills, both for the generic form of the powerful painkiller Oxycontin!”

“Michael had no Oxycontin in his system,” so it’s weird someone would “want to get rid of this evidence,” says the detective.