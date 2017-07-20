Investigation Opens On The Tragic Death Of Two Stunt Pilots In Tom Cruise Movie

According to new reports, a full investigation into the tragic deaths of two pilots involved in Tom Cruise’s American Made film has started. What happened on the set of the risky war movie?

We have learned that two professional pilots, Alan Purwin and Carlos Berl lost their lives on the set of the upcoming Colombia movie.

Was the tragedy during the production of Cruise’s American Made preventable?

Such questions have been posed about safety and the role the filmmakers had in the fatal accident.

Locals revealed that they heard the plane crash near the village of La Clarita.

Three people were inside, Purwin, 51, Berl, 58, and Jimmy Lee Garland, 55 – the latter being the only one fortunate enough to survive.

Sources have revealed that Purwin was a danger-seeking pilot but claimed the crash that killed him and his co-pilot was not a dangerous movie stunt but a simple commute home.

While the movie was being filmed in Colombia, the filmmakers and airmen were based in Medellin and were going home after every long day of filming.

Not only was the pilot considered a ‘death pool’ because of his tendency to take huge risks in the air, but the small stunt plane which he flew with Berl was what pilots tend to call a ‘widow maker’ or ‘death star.’

Reportedly, Berl had never been aboard such a plane before the accident.

However, following a series of lawsuits by the victims’ families, ‘the process to ensure pilots were properly trained and licensed may have been flawed … in court records, the litigants accuse the production companies and other parties of behaving ‘unlawfully and carelessly.’’

A local pilot also revealed that the weather that day was not proper for flying.

‘If you fly in South America, you have to be very trained in the conditions,’ the man said.

Garland stated that verified pilot Tom Cruise ‘liked to participate in the stunts’ and eventually did all of them by himself.