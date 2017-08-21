Instagram Star Malu Trevejo Started Beefing With Sidney And Blocked Her On IG – Check Out The Video!

The 14-year-old Instagram Star Malu Trevejo started fighting with Sidney on Instagram Live. No wonder that Malu thinks she’s all grown up if a 19-year-old chick is taking her as seriously as this. Check out the video below and form your own opinion about what’s going down between these two.

This is not the first time that Malu gets in online fights. A while ago she threatened Danielle Bergoli (AKA Cash Me Outside Girl) on Instagram, and it looks like the whole beef was over a boy.

They fought over a rapper that both of them dated and Malu has threatened to ‘throw’ Danielle.

Both girls were 14 years old at the time, and they were fighting over NBA Youngboy aged 17 who previously reportedly dated Danielle before he moved on with Malu.

It makes sense that Danielle has been taking shots at Malu, accusing her of copying her braided hairstyle.

‘I guess we’re playing copycat tonight, b*tch,’ Danielle said in a scathing video.

Malu’s response? ‘Let me clear some sh*t up. Go down on my pictures, and you’re going to see I’ve done this sh*t before, so don’t come down on me with that bullsh*t,’ she said in her own video.

Before that, Malu recorded an Instagram Live video addressing the beef, and she threatened to take Danielle on the next time she finds herself in Los Angeles!

who wore the braids better? 🤔 #daniellebregoli #malutrevejo #stopmalu2k17 A post shared by #pettygang 🖤🔥 (@stopingmaluu) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

‘She’s a f*cking meme,’ Malu told her followers. ‘B*tch, I could throw you, and you know that sh*t.’ Oh, man, she was really mad there!

‘Let me throw you back to f*cking school. You’re not special, you’re not talented. Keep hitting your mom. And no, I’m not starting beef, because she was the one talking sh*t about me,’ Malu added.