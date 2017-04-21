Instagram Picture Of Jenelle Evans’ Baby Sparks Rumors That Her Fiance Is NOT The Father!

Jenelle Evans and her fiancé David Eason welcomed their baby daughter back in January, but is the baby really his?

The Teen Mom star has recently posted a picture of the child on Instagram and fans noticed her skin tone was darker. This fact started speculations that the daughter is in fact conceived with her ex-boyfriend and not with Eason.

As fans may remember, the 25 years old Evans reunited with her now ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp after breaking up with her fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Their rekindled relationship didn’t really last and Jenelle finally started dating her current fiancé David Eason.

Now that the happy couple posted a picture of Ensley, seemingly having a darker complexion, her followers started wondering whether the baby daughter is, in fact, Delp’s.

Live in the sunshine. ☀️👙 #BabyGirl A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

“She looks like Jace and Kieffer,” one fan commented. “She’s not David’s anyone can see she is mixed.”

Another user claimed the baby looks more and more like Delp and that Eason should ask for a DNA test.

Evans however, insists that the baby is Eason’s 100%!

“That’s ridiculous,” she stated adding that the speculations are “not true.”

She then explained that it was just the Insta filter that made her look darker than she actually is.

Eason also took to social media to stress that indeed, the “shadow” is what makes her skin look darker, but in reality, she is “white as hell!”

Evans has two more kids – 7-year-old Jace with Andrew Lewis and 2-year-old Kaiser, with Griffith.

Do you also believe that David Eason is not the father? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!