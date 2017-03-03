Insiders Reveal Chris Brown Is Bipolar, A Drug Addict And An Obsessive Boyfriend!

Chris Brown’s fans are very aware of what a troubled life he’s been living for a few years now but a new report reveals just how dire his situation is!

As you may already know, the 27 year old artist’s former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran has filed for a restraining order last month, claiming that the man was, not only physically violent towards her more than once, but even threatened to kill her!

Recently, insiders close to the troubled performer have revealed that Brown’s issues are due to his heavy drug use as well as because of his bipolar disorder.

A member of his team claimed that, last year, he saw Brown snorting cocaine which immediately changed his behavior and made him hard to manage.

“You didn’t know how he was going to wake up. Were you going to get cool Chris? Or depressed or artsy and focused Chris, who would be very ­productive? Or the happy-go-lucky Chris, who would just joke around and have fun? It was a ­different person every day,” revealed one insider.

“He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m ­functioning. I’m going to get the work out,’” stated another source, adding that they fear for his life despite Brown’s claims that he’s managing.

“Sober Chris is a solid guy with a big heart. High Chris and Chris coming off drugs is ungrateful, unappreciative and a foul person who most people don’t want to deal with,” a former associate claimed.

“Good Chris? You’ll fight for him. Unfortunately, the last couple of years, it has been drug Chris. That Chris is not a good dude,” the insider added.

Furthermore, according to some members of his team, who have quit in the last couple of years, his relationship with Tran has turned into obsession.

“He’s always on social media, looking up who Karrueche was with, what she was looking like, what club she was at, who posted to her Instagram.”

In her court filling, Tran claimed that Brown “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs.”

Now, his close ones believe that it is almost impossible for drug addict Chris Brown to turn his life around at this point.