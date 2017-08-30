FREE NEWSLETTER
Insider Claims Tamra Judge Is Picking Pointless Fights On Camera Just To ‘Stay Relevant’

Nick Markus Posted On 08/30/2017
tamra judgeSource: bravotv.com

A production insider has revealed that the reality TV star is doing all of this because she knows it’s the only way she can stay relevant. Apparently, Tamra Judge is ready to do pretty much anything to stay popular even if that means picking fights with anyone willing to respond to her affronts.

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge started a random feud with the new cast member, Peggy Sulahian and we have been informed that the pointless fight was all for the cameras.

‘Tamra literally starts fights with everyone because she knows that it’s the only way that people will keep talking about her. It seems pointless to everyone on the cast and her friends. She claims to have so many issues with everyone on the cast, and insists that it is everyone else’s fault,’ the source explained.

As those who keep up with the reality TV show certainly remember, on the episode, Judge got angry when Sulahian simply suggested she should forget about her drama with Vicki Gunvalson.

Judge shot back angrily, saying she’d been friends with her for a decade and she couldn’t just get over the fact that she insulted her husband.

The insider made it very clear that the whole cast is well aware Tamra will eventually come for them.

In the end, Judge is confident that the network will never fire her thanks to all the drama she starts.

Do you believe the RHOC star should stop picking random fights or do you think they are entertaining?

Post Views: 0

Read more about Tamra Judge rhoc

